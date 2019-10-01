October 1, 2019

MARK LEVIN: Republicans must ‘make the Democrats pay a price’ for Pelosi’s ‘hijacked’ impeachment process.

This is the first time there hasn’t been a vote on the House floor respecting an impeachment inquiry of a president of the United States, where all members’ votes are recorded,” Levin explained.

“There’s a reason every member is to vote: So you know, on the record, all over the country, where your member of Congress stands. So Nancy Pelosi has violated the tradition and the process that is used for impeachment inquiries involving presidents in this country,” Levin said. “And what has she done? She’s hijacked the process.”

“She is the most fascistic speaker of the House we have ever had,” Levin concluded of Pelosi.