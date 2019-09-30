September 30, 2019

CBC GOING ALL-IN TO PROTECT JUSTIN TRUDEAU: “This is jawdropping. Man makes photo of World leader in blackface public. Immediately, CBC is on the case… …doorstopping the man who made the photo public at his home and bringing you live footage of him backing his ‘luxury SUV’ into his garage.”

To slightly paraphrase Jim Treacher’s great line about old media, “Modern journalism is all about deciding which facts the public shouldn’t know because they might reflect badly on Liberals.”