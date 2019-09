YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: Democratic Presidential Clown Car Update for September 30, 2019. “The Biden clan gets rich, Klobuchar kills a duck, O’Rourke threatens a kitten and calls Journey punk rock, while Yang channels The Dead Kennedys and the Q3 fundraising deadline looms.”

