September 29, 2019

KAMALA HARRIS: “LEAVE JOE BIDEN ALONE!”

“If you were elected president, would you allow the son or daughter of your vice president to serve on a board of an oil company outside this country?” a reported asked.

“Probably not,” Harris responded with a laugh. “The problem that we’ve got, again, with this issue is that it’s a distraction from the fact that, look, as far as I’m concerned, leave Joe Biden alone. Just leave him alone. On this issue of what this president has done that has been about corrupting America’s democracy, being in cahoots with a foreign leader, to yet again, try and manipulate the election of the President of the United States.”

“That a judgement though?” the reported asked.

“I-I-I’m not going to be distracted by what this president is trying to play, which is a game, because he knows that he is actually, probably, probably, looking at an indictment and is then trying to distract from the realities of his behaviors that have been in violation of our moral, our ethical, and probably our legal rules,” she responded.

Kamala and other Democrats can say President Trump was in “cahoots” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but they seem to forget that Ukraine and the United States have a diplomatic relationship. It was signed in the 1990s under President Bill Clinton. Trump knew of the Biden’s wrongdoings. He had an obligation to bring it to Zelensky’s attention. If he didn’t, he’d be in violation of the bilateral agreement.

It’s amazing though. Democrats are more upset that Trump discovered what took place with the Bidens and wanted to get to the bottom of it than they are about the swampy behavior Joe and Hunter displayed.