LET’S CHECK IN ON CNN’S RELIABLE SOURCES, ALREADY IN PROGRESS: Robert De Niro drops F-bombs on live TV, lashes out at pro-Trump critics.

Exit Question: When did Robert de Niro become such a douchebag? “Of course de Niro has his big new Netflix film, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, to plug and cursing on live TV is a great way to draw attention to yourself. It’s also pathetic.”