September 30, 2019

PRIVACY: Google reportedly under antitrust scrutiny for new internet encryption protocol. “Google’s plans to use a new Internet Protocol has raised concerns among congressional antitrust investigators who worry it could give the company an unfair competitive advantage, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Investigators want to know whether Google will use any data collected through the new protocol for commercial purposes.”

Don’t be silly. Of course they will.

Last week: Google Blocks Privacy Push at the Group That Sets Web Standards.