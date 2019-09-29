September 29, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE BATHROOM WARS: Portland Bans Urinals to Respect ‘Shared Values,’ Charges Taxpayers $200M. Plus: A Mind-Bending History of Gender Rules.

Finally, in a place constantly lecturing us about protecting the environment (you know, plastic straws etc) this will waste a tremendous amount of water I checked and most urinals take as little as a pint of water per flush (1/8 gallon). Even “modern” toilets flush with more than a gallon of water. Some “no flush” urinals use no water at all. Multiply this by hundreds of thousands of flushes a year. Figure out how this makes sense.