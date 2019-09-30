September 30, 2019

THEY’RE INVENTIONS OF THE DEVIL: Open Offices Distract Us From Deep Work. “Open offices were sold to workers as a boon to collaboration — liberated from barriers, stuffed in like sardines, people would chat more and, supposedly, come up with lots of brilliant new ideas. Yet study after study has shown open offices to foster seclusion more than innovation; in order to combat noise, the loss of privacy and the sense of being watched, people in an open office put on headphones, talk less, and feel terrible.”