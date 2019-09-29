September 29, 2019

FAST OR SLOW, NO ONE IS BEING EXTERMINATED IN DETENTION CENTERS AT THE BORDER. MORE IMPORTANTLY, THESE ARE NOT CITIZENS BEING ROUNDED UP, THEY’RE PEOPLE TRYING TO BREAK INTO THE COUNTRY (AKA INVADE) BEING KEPT OUT, TEMPORARILY IN MOST CASES (UNFORTUNATELY): The “Slow Build” Myth. Frankly to compare border detention centers to concentration camps is not just ridiculous, it is appalling. It trivializes the bizarre and inhuman evil of exterminating human beings “by the numbers” by comparing it to “country secures borders” as every country in history has.