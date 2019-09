RESCUE AT SEA: Cruise ship saves 3 men stranded on life raft in daring rescue. “Three men stranded on a life raft in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the French territory of New Caledonia were rescued by a cruise ship that responded to a distress call. The men — two Australians and one Briton — had been sailing in a yacht and were forced to abandon ship Thursday after the vessel started taking on water.”