September 28, 2019

FAST TIMES AT SULZBERGER HIGH: Sarah Jeong leaves the New York Times editorial board.

“Sarah decided to leave the editorial board in August,” Kate Kingsbury, a deputy editorial page editor told CNN Friday. “But we’re glad to still have her journalism and insights around technology in our pages through her work as a contributor.”

She’ll now be a “contracted contributor for NYT Opinion” according to CNN.

The new role will permit her to “go back to reporting and writing long features while still being involved with NYT Opinion section on tech issues,” she told CNN.