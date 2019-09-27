September 27, 2019

THE LATEST DISPATCHES FROM THE WORLD OF JACOBIN KNITTING. Cast off: how knitters turned nasty. However woke you are, it’s not good enough:

Activists for minority groups are almost always demonized as being unreasonably angry. Gay rights campaigners from the 20th century will point out that no one listened to them until they started making a real noise. But what’s different here is that the anger is focused internally, rather than on those opposing change. Taylor and Davies were both keen to help the fight against racism in their communities. They weren’t denying that it was happening, but felt the bad faith between knitters was unhelpful. This is not, any longer, an acceptable view. If you’re not with the angry activists of the knitting world, you’re against them — and woe betide you then. One small slip and you’ll find yourself being unpicked entirely.