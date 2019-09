TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILES FOR ARBITRATION AGAINST ALVA JOHNSON: “As the ancient Tibetan philosophy states: Don’t start none, won’t be none. The good news for Johnson is that she gets to be a victim again. In the #Resistance, there is no higher honor. That big meanie Trump is bullying her just for violating her contract and filing a ridiculous lawsuit based on nothing. That poor woman. Stock up on tissues, Alva. You’re gonna need ’em.”