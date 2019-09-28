September 28, 2019

WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: Michael Bloomberg: China Is Not A Dictatorship. “Michael Bloomberg told Firing Line host Margaret Hoover that Chinese president Xi Jinping is ‘not a dictator’ and insisted the Chinese Communist Party listens to its constituents. The comments come in the wake of the former New York mayor’s announcement of an economic forum in Beijing this November.”

Perhaps what Mayor Mike means is that “There is no Communist domination of East Asia, and there never will be under a Bloomberg administration…”