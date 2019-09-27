September 27, 2019

TESLA ELECTRIC COP CAR RUNS OUT OF JUICE WHILE CHASING BAD GUY:

The police are supposed to protect and serve. But what’s the point of protecting and serving the public if you’re not protecting and serving Gaia? It’s good to stop crime, but there won’t be any crime at all if everybody gets killed by the weather. That’s why I’m glad to see police departments switching to electric cars. Unlike those dirty gas-burning cars, electric ones are powered by… magic, I think? Goodbye, boys in blue. Hello, guys in green!