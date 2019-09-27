September 27, 2019

ROGER SIMON ON PEGGY NOONAN’S READING COMPREHENSION PROBLEM:

Peggy Noonan is an intelligent woman, obviously, but like most of us, she sees what she wants to see. Donald Trump appalls her, so she has misread the transcript of the president’s conversation with Ukrainian president Zelensky, Noonan writes:

The charge is that the American president went to the leader of Ukraine and invited him to take part in the 2020 presidential election by investigating one of the president’s likely competitors. Mr. Trump might have added pressure by delaying U.S. aid.

Wait a minute. Trump didn’t even bring up Biden. Zelensky did. Biden was and is trivial, in the process of destroying himself and already, by the time of this conversation, rapidly becoming yesterday’s news. Warren would be the obvious frontrunner.