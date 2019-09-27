September 27, 2019

POLITICO PUBLISHES ARTICLE TITLED, ‘JUST ANOTHER DAY IN F***NUTSVILLE’ BEFORE QUICKLY CHANGING.

On Friday morning, Politico Magazine published an opinion piece from author and founding editor of Politico John Harris titled, “Just Another Day In F***nutsville.”

The outlet quickly updated the headline to read: “Trump Killed the Seriousness of Impeachment.” For a brief time, the URL of the article still included the original title.

Steve Guest, the rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, flagged the error and included a screenshot of the original headline.