September 27, 2019
POLITICO PUBLISHES ARTICLE TITLED, ‘JUST ANOTHER DAY IN F***NUTSVILLE’ BEFORE QUICKLY CHANGING.
On Friday morning, Politico Magazine published an opinion piece from author and founding editor of Politico John Harris titled, “Just Another Day In F***nutsville.”
The outlet quickly updated the headline to read: “Trump Killed the Seriousness of Impeachment.” For a brief time, the URL of the article still included the original title.
Steve Guest, the rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, flagged the error and included a screenshot of the original headline.
They should have stuck to their guns – it’s a perfect description of Washington, and the Democratic Party operatives with bylines such as the Politico, that keep F***nutsville churning along.