FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY: That’s Not the Camel’s Nose.

A Milton, FL couple, Gloria Lancaster, 68, and Edmond Lancaster, 73, were visiting the Tiger Truck Stop in Louisiana when their dog slipped his leash. The dog got into the truck stop’s camel enclosure — is this a Louisiana thing? — so Gloria, ignoring the warning signs, crawled under the barbed-wire fence to fetch her dog.

That’s when things got weird.