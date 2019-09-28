September 28, 2019
WHY IS IT UNSURPRISING THAT BERNIE SANDERS ENDORSES SOMETHING LIKE A BERLIN WALL: Wealth registries and exit taxes.
Not scary or intrusive at all: presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has called for enacting a “national wealth registry,” the better to enforce future schemes of taxation, confiscation, and restraints on expatriation [Brittany De Lea, Fox Business; related, Chris Edwards, Cato; Emily Ekins on opinion poll] And the steep “exit tax” that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sanders propose to slap on wealthy individuals who depart the U.S., of up to 40 and 60 percent respectively, did not sound better in the original German.
Harsh, but fair.