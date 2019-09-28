September 28, 2019

CHANGE: Trump economy ‘killing it with union workers,’ the ‘opening’ to women, independents.

The humming economy is not only boosting support for President Trump among union workers, Hispanics, and even Amazon shoppers, but it is his pathway to bringing in new voters, especially skeptical women and independent voters.

In a polling deep-dive of the electorate provided to Secrets, Zogby Analytics found that the economy is Trump’s best ally in the 2020 election and an impeachment buffer.

Pollster Jonathan Zogby also found that it is edging Trump’s 48% approval rating higher than the one former President Barack Obama had at this stage in his presidency.