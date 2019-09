IF OUR AGENCIES WANT TO EARN THE TRUST OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, THEY’LL MEDITATE ON THEIR BEHAVIOR AND… OH, WHO AM I KIDDING? THEY WON’T STOP SHORT OF THE GUILLOTINE. TRUMBRILS UP NEXT? MADAME LA GUILLOTINE IS ALWAYS HUNGRY: The “Whistleblower Complaint” isn’t a whistleblower complaint, it’s a closing argument.