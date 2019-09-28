September 28, 2019

BECAUSE THE STUDENTS ARE ADVANCING THEIR AGENDA: Leading senator asks colleges to explain why they ‘kowtow’ to easily offended students.

He points to Harvard University’s dismissal of a faculty dean for representing Harvey Weinstein in his criminal trial, Duke University’s firing of a veteran professor for his “radical free speech” teaching method, top-down pressure on a Sarah Lawrence College professor for publicly exposing the “widespread liberalism among college administrators,” and Villanova University’s new course-evaluation questions that rate professors on “diversity and inclusion.”

Referring to the Duke situation with Prof. Evan Charney, the Republican senator deadpans: “If asking students to consider arguments other than their own and analyze an issue from all angles causes ‘harm,’ I think it’s fair to ask what the point of higher education is.”