YOUR DAILY TREACHER: ADL Declares OK Sign a ‘Hate Symbol.’

I don’t care how racists and other scumbags communicate with each other. It has nothing to do with me, and I refuse to concede anything to them. Why should we let the dregs of society dictate which hand signals we can and can’t use? Why should we do exactly what they want us to do? Why should we surrender to them?

The trick is to be smarter than the racists. Right, Barry?