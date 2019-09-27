September 27, 2019

WAR ON JOBS: Fracking Ban Proposed By 2020 Dems Would Kill Millions of Jobs. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) are among eight remaining 2020 candidates who have called for an all-out ban on fracking, despite the fact that the drilling method has put the United States on a path to energy independence. The practice has also led to cleaner energy alternatives and lower carbon emissions, a key goal of climate change activists.”

Honestly the only reason I can see for opposing fracking is if you’re on Putin’s payroll. . .