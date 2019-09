MONICA SHOWALTER: Sorry, Greta, even your fellow Swedes aren’t buying the climate change claptrap anymore. “Thirty-six percent of Swedes think climate change is man-caused. Forty-eight percent think the climate is changing, and humans are only partly responsible. Eight percent say the climate is changing and it’s not people doing it. Two percent say it’s not changing at all.”

To be fair, she’s a horrible pitchwoman.