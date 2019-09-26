September 26, 2019

TYLER O’NEIL: The Fastest, Most Premature Impeachment in American History.

At the time of Pelosi’s announcement, the text of the phone call had not yet been released, but the president had announced that he would release the transcript on Wednesday. Rather than waiting for that release, Pelosi went for the jugular, declaring that “the actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of our election.”

Yet when the transcript was released, it proved far less damaging than Pelosi suggested it would be. The call between Trump and Zelensky was friendly, and Zelensky first brought up Giuliani, leading toward the conversation about Joe Biden. Crucially, there was no quid pro quo explicitly mentioned or hinted at during the entire call.