September 25, 2019

SAD NEWS: Cream’s Ginger Baker, 80, is “critically ill in hospital” according to family. “No further details about Baker’s illness have been disclosed at the time of writing. In 2013, Baker announced that he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease caused by smoking, and chronic back pain as a result of degenerative osteoarthritis. In July 2016, he underwent open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with a ‘major’ heart condition. He suffered a fall at his home four months earlier, which forced him to cancel shows with his band Air Force 3.”