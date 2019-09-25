September 25, 2019

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE AMERICAN LEFT CONTINUES APACE: Buttigieg Regional Organizing Director Praises Farrakhan on Social Media.

Deven Anderson, who began working on Aug. 27 as a regional organizing director in Columbia, SC, for the 2020 presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., has actively posted social-media praises of National of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has an extensive history of making anti-Jewish remarks such as “I’m anti-termite,” and that Hitler was “a very great man.” Between April 2010 and August 2013, Anderson tweeted more than 20 times, lauding the black nationalist’s sermons and quoting him.

Anderson has since protected his Tweets so that only approved followers can see them, not surprisingly.

Related: In 2012, Farrakhan “responded to President Obama’s endorsement of gay marriage calling him ‘the first president that sanctioned what the scriptures forbid,’” according to the Huffington Post:

Throughout his speech, Farrakhan carefully points out that he does not condone homophobia, saying “I’m not your enemy. I’m your brother, and I do love you.” However, he said “sin is sin according to the standard of God.”

In July of this year, the Jerusalem Post reported: “Louis Farrakhan: pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking is Talmudic. In a new video published by Minister Louis Farrakhan, he says that Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein committed their crimes because they felt entitled by Jewish law.”

(Classical reference in headline.)