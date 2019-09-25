September 25, 2019

JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman notes Trump has switched from ‘fake news’ to ‘corrupt news.’

As Mollie Hemmingway tweeted in response to Haberman, “I use this word myself because it’s hard to find a better one to describe our corporate media’s unabashed move from ‘communications arm of the left’ to ‘strategic leadership of the opposition to the country’s duly elected president.’ And no clean-up of this corruption in sight…”

And it’s far from the first time — as Andrew Klavan noted at the end of August: ‘Watergate’ Doesn’t Mean What the Press Thinks It Means.