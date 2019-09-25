September 25, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a ‘fracking’ site in Colorado, and tweeted out a video that purported to show it was releasing toxic emissions. However, several hydraulic fracturing experts noted that no fracking was actually taking place at the rig, and that the camera was not showing emissions, but heat signatures. A Democratic politician tweeted back at Ocasio-Cortez, telling her that ‘we do ourselves no favors’ when Democrats deny facts and science.”