September 25, 2019

CHUTZPAH ALERT: “Gov. Kim Reynolds signs proclamation for ‘Carson King Day’ in Iowa,” says the Des Moines Register, in a piece time-stamped “4:43 p.m. CT Sept. 25, 2019” (in other words: this afternoon), with no mention that yesterday, the Des Moines Register attempted to wreck King’s life by trolling through tweets he wrote eight years ago when he was 16.

Incidentally, good for the governor for stepping in to help un-cancel someone the paper tried to destroy. And kudos to a small brewery in Illinois using what Jessica Fletcher of the Daily Caller dubs “a genius marketing move…after [Anheuser Busch] severed ties because they are terrible:” “Illinois Craft Brewery Steps Up, Names Pilsner After Carson King.”

Well, just when we thought there wouldn’t be any new developments, the Geneseo Brewing Company in Geneseo, IL just put out a statement saying that, “We have witnessed the growth through your later social media content and accept your apology. We believe that your selfless act of raising funds for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is truly a noble act. We as an Independent Craft Beer Company would like to continue your efforts by naming a new pilsner “Iowa Legend” and donating a dollar from every pint and 16-ounce can purchased to your cause until the batch is sold out.”

That’s pretty cool, especially coming from a company in Illinois. Here I thought it was just Iowans squabbling about Carson King, but it seems that it has grown into a story that affects more people than we could imagine.