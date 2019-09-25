September 25, 2019

WOULDN’T IT BE SIMPLER FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO DISSOLVE THE PEOPLE AND ELECT ANOTHER? Labour Votes To Dissolve Britain.

Think of it! Foreigners living in Britain would have the right to vote for members of Parliament, which is to say, for who governs Great Britain. And Labour will open the borders. The British people will lose sovereignty in their own country.

This is not a right-wing conspiracy theory. This is now the official policy of the Labour Party.

I don’t care how inept Boris Johnson may be, if you are a British patriot, you’d have to be crazy not to vote for him, or for whoever stands the best chance of keeping Labour out of power. This is an existential question. The future of the nation hangs on keeping Jeremy Corbyn out of No. 10.