September 25, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Barstool Sports president indicates he will give $20K to Penn State’s charity dance marathon for debate with Penn’s communications dean.

Barstool President Dave Portney challenged Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin to a debate on Sept. 23 — and indicated if she accepts, he’ll donate $20,000 to THON…. Hardin criticized Barstool Sports in an interview with NBC News, in which she said Barstool promotes sexism and toxic masculinity. The article, published on Sept. 21, focused on Barstool Sports and the concept of “traditional masculinity” in sports culture.