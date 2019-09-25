September 25, 2019

FAIL, BRITANNIA: British Church Leaders Want Government to Ban Pointy Knives. “Maybe there remain a few sturdy Britons who would say, ‘They can have my Messermeister carving knife when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.’ The problem is, you’re much more likely to end up dead trying to defend yourself with a kitchen tool, than you are with a firearm. Then again, the UK is already well along the road to comically complete disarmament, so I suppose the kitchen cutlery is destined to go next.”

Read the whole thing, if you don’t mind me saying so myself.