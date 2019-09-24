September 24, 2019

BREXIT: The Court vs. the Queen.

Britain’s Supreme Court began its judgment recalling Parliament by claiming it wasn’t about Brexit. The question, said the court president, Baroness Hale, was just about whether Prime Minister Johnson’s request to Elizabeth II that Parliament should be prorogued was lawful. Not, the judge averred, “about when and on what terms the United Kingdom is to leave the European Union.”

That strikes us as unconvincing. It’s like saying — to pick a similar absurdity — that our Civil War was merely about states rights and had nothing to do with slavery. Of course it was about slavery. And of course the case that just rocked Britain is about leaving the European Union. If Baroness Hale believes otherwise, she might like to buy a lovely bridge in Brooklyn.

Of course this is about Brexit. That is why the Remainers of both parties are so jubilant after the decision. It’s why Labor is cheering. And why, as London’s Sun put it, “gloating EU bosses” are reacting to the court’s ruling with “glee.” And why one of Europe’s leading opponents of British independence, Guy Verhofstadt, is calling the ruling “one big relief in the Brexit saga.”