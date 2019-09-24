September 24, 2019

FOX NEWS CUTS TIES WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OVER GRETA THUNBERG COMMENTS:

A spokesman for Fox News blasted Knowles in a statement to Mediaite: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful – we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.” Fox News also told The Hollywood Reporter that the network has “no plans” to book Knowles in the future. This is not an official ban, however, but still pretty gutless.

One thing is certain: Everything Knowles said was correct and easily verifiable. Thunberg has Asperger syndrome, selective mutism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and suffered from depression. In 2018, she described her own illnesses in a TEDx Talk, where she explained that she fell into a depression and became ill when she was eleven years old. “I stopped talking. I stopped eating. In two months, I lost about ten kilos of weight. Later on I was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, OCD, and selective mutism—that basically means I only speak when I think it’s necessary.”

Any single one of these would be described as a mental illness. Calling them such is not attacking a child, but acknowledging the fact that this girl is being thrust into the spotlight despite her numerous problems. While may on the left cheer this, because Thunberg is the latest human shield they’ve found to champion their causes, many on the right see it for what it is: child exploitation and abuse. That Fox News was so quick to cut ties with Knowles for acknowledging this fact is just bizarre.