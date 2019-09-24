September 24, 2019

MASCOTS OF THE ANOINTED: The apotheosis of St Greta.

If you watch the footage, Greta leans forward excitedly at Trump’s approach. It’s almost as if she’s expecting he’ll do the same as every other leader, and seek her blessing, like the British parliamentarians who declared a ‘climate emergency’ for her, or Jean-Claude Juncker, the habitual drunk who is the unelected president of the EU, and who, in the manner of habitual drunks, made a show of kissing her hand when she came to pour brimstone on Brussels. But Trump keeps going, completely oblivious, and obviously with more important things to do than to kiss her ring.

Short of the detailed explanation that Dominic Green wrote above that “the Thunberg phenomenon is apocalyptic religion for rich whites,” (and do read the whole thing), or Thomas Sowell’s chapter on “Mascots of the Anointed,” from his 1995 book, The Vision of the Anointed, the best response to this recurring phenomenon, is something akin to Trump’s troll last night:

As Glenn wrote yesterday, “Poor kid — she’s just a younger, more vulnerable Cindy Sheehan, and like Sheehan will be discarded as soon as she’s no longer of use. In the meantime, her moral theatrics have grown tedious.”