September 23, 2019

JOE BIDEN VERSUS THE INTERNET: Can a candidate still compete electorally without significant online backing?

The late John Lukacs once argued that social change is not the result of material conditions but a result of ‘the accumulation of opinions’. Ideas, organized and ruthlessly disseminated are what really change the world. ‘And such accumulation can be promoted, and for some time even produced, confected for the majority by hard small minorities.’

There is a small hard minority in the Democratic party that would rather swim in the local bog than see Uncle Joe nominated. The ideas they’re confecting are part of a renaissance of leftist thought that are revising the politics of the young in Britain and France too.

Perhaps these people are not real; perhaps Joe Biden is. But if you want to know who is on the wrong side of history, ask yourself this. In a decade will the Democratic party look like Joe Biden, or will it resemble Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?