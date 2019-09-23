September 23, 2019

VIDEO: Greta Thunberg Rips World Leaders at the U.N. “When someone castigates their own audience, and the audience applauds, then the castigation is not meant. It’s nothing but a theatrical affectation for TV cameras — a hoax perpetrated by the speaker and the audience, together. I doubt someone Thunberg’s age knows the ins and outs of speechmaking to understand that, but that whoever handles her, does. Certainly the people there at the UN got exactly the TV clip they wanted, even at the ‘price’ of pretending to be publicly shamed.”