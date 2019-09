ASK AND YE SHALL RECEIVE. Shot:

Chaser: Emmy Viewership Falls Under 7M For 1st Time To All-Time Low. Down 32% from last year and 39% from the year before. Plus: “Forget the Monday broadcast of 2018, but Sunday to Sunday, last night’s TV Academy show toppled 36% from 2017 and 56% from the Andy Samberg-hosted night in 2015.”

They don’t like you. They really don’t like you. Or as we say, get woke, go broke.

Bottom line: