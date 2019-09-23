September 23, 2019

THE CLASH OF PALLADIUM AND SILVER: “Okay, well, that’s enough of that hippy s**t. Happy 40th anniversary to the famous Paul Simonon bass smash photo. And to The Clash’s London Calling. Thanks for reading and thank you Pennie Smith, for showing up with your Pentax and your Tri-X and ambition and giving us something to consider.”

It’s an awesome album cover — it sets a mood in and of itself, it harkens back to the early days of The Who smashing their instruments, and in 1979, it made for quite a contrast with the elaborately staged and beautifully photographed album covers by Hipgnosis, so favored by the Jurassic “boring old fart” dinosaur bands The Clash hated. Read the whole thing.