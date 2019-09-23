September 23, 2019

HOMOPHOBIA, STRAIGHT UP: Trump tries (again) to confirm gay federal appeals judge.

Trump initially nominated Bumatay for a seat on the Ninth Circuit last year, but was thwarted by objections from the nominee’s home state senators. Both Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Harris recommended other judicial picks for the Ninth Circuit, but Trump ended up ignoring them and choosing his own, including Bumatay.

The standoff ended with Trump rescinding Bumatay’s nomination for the Ninth Circuit and nominating him instead to become a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

But things changed after the retirement of U.S. Chief Judge Alex Kozinski, who left the bench amid allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive employment practices.

Speculation emerged Trump would once against nominate Bumatay to the Ninth Circuit — this time to replace Kozinski.

Harris in a statement made clear she continues to hold the same opposition to Bumatay’s nomination she held the first time around.