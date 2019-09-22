«
»

September 22, 2019

QUESTION ASKED: More Fracking, or More War?

“No war for oil!” they chanted when George W. Bush’s administration prepared to invade Iraq. It was always a stupid slogan — if we’d wanted to get our hands on that Iraqi oil, we could simply have bought it at a discount rather than pay a horrifying blood premium for it — but now that chant can reasonably be turned back on its authors: If you want less war, then you should want a lot more fracking.

Related: What Happens to Saudi Arabia When the World Doesn’t Need Its Oil?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.