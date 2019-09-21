September 21, 2019
AND AS LONG AS THEY GET THE HEADLINES THEY WANT, THEY DON’T EVEN CARE: Democrats’ Kavanaugh Smear Implodes — Again.
Meanwhile, in response to the Peggy Noonan piece referenced earlier, reader Ray Martin writes:
I haven’t read her column in many years (since she voted for Obama).
But I am surprised that nobody seems to grasp the major takeaway from her latest, and that is this:
If Peggy Noonan has figured out what the Dems are doing, then so has everybody else.
And that has major implications for the 2020 election.
Good point.