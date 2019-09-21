«

September 21, 2019

AND AS LONG AS THEY GET THE HEADLINES THEY WANT, THEY DON’T EVEN CARE: Democrats’ Kavanaugh Smear Implodes — Again.

Meanwhile, in response to the Peggy Noonan piece referenced earlier, reader Ray Martin writes:

I haven’t read her column in many years (since she voted for Obama).

But I am surprised that nobody seems to grasp the major takeaway from her latest, and that is this:

If Peggy Noonan has figured out what the Dems are doing, then so has everybody else.

And that has major implications for the 2020 election.

Good point.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:43 pm
