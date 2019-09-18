September 18, 2019

REGULAR MSNBC GUEST FANTASIZES ABOUT DRIVING CAR INTO TRUMP BUILDING:

Elie Mystal, an MSNBC regular who once called for a majority of white people in America to be destroyed on air, tweeted Wednesday that he regularly fantasizes about ramming his car into the lobby of a Trump Organization luxury apartment complex in a New York City suburb.

“Real talk: When you come out of the parking lot of this mall/movie theater, you have to sit a red light staring right into this lobby,” Mystal wrote on Twitter, linking to an article about a recent incident in which his fantasy became a reality in Westchester. “I’ve thought about driving my car through it EVERY TIME. Basic humanity keeps me from doing it, but JUST.”