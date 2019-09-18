«
»

September 18, 2019

REGULAR MSNBC GUEST FANTASIZES ABOUT DRIVING CAR INTO TRUMP BUILDING:

Elie Mystal, an MSNBC regular who once called for a majority of white people in America to be destroyed on air, tweeted Wednesday that he regularly fantasizes about ramming his car into the lobby of a Trump Organization luxury apartment complex in a New York City suburb.

“Real talk: When you come out of the parking lot of this mall/movie theater, you have to sit a red light staring right into this lobby,” Mystal wrote on Twitter, linking to an article about a recent incident in which his fantasy became a reality in Westchester. “I’ve thought about driving my car through it EVERY TIME. Basic humanity keeps me from doing it, but JUST.”

I have to go now Elie, because I’m due back on the Planet Earth.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.