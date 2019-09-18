September 18, 2019

WELL, I IMAGINE MOST PEOPLE FIGURED THIS WAS THE CASE WHEN THEY SAW HIS NAME: American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight has ties to ISIS, prosecutors say. “An American Airlines mechanic accused of disabling a navigation system on a flight scheduled to take off from Miami International Airport appeared in federal court Wednesday morning, at which time he was denied bond. According to federal prosecutors, Islamic State group propaganda video showing graphic murders was discovered on Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani’s cellphone.”