LEFTISTS EXPLOIT DISABLED CHILD BECAUSE ORANGE MAN BAD. HEY I’M JUST GLAD THEY’RE NOT PUTTING THESE KIDS IN SUICIDE VESTS: Guardian Suggests UN is Boosting Greta Thunberg to Undermine President Trump’s Climate Policy.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com