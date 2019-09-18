September 18, 2019

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: New York Times Fact Checker Used Racist, Homophobic Slurs on Twitter.

A researcher and fact checker for the New York Times has a history of using racist and homophobic slurs on Twitter, according to a journalist for Newsmax.

Gina Cherelus — who on her LinkedIn page describes herself as “a researcher and fact-checker for The New York Times’ Opinion section”– appears to have deleted the offensive Tweets on Tuesday. But some were still accessible on her Twitter account.

But Newsmax host John Cardillo has posted screen hots of tweets apparently from Cherelus’ account in which she used words like “faggots” and “dykes” while also referring disparagingly to Asians, Latinos, and “white people.”

The revelation represents the latest public embarrassment for the Times. Last week, the newspaper issued a major correction to an Opinion article it ran claiming someone witnessed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh commit an act of sexual misconduct as a freshman at Yale University.

Breitbart News revealed in August that Times political editor Tom Wright-Piersanti has a years-long history of antisemitic and racist comments on Twitter.

The Times has also faced criticism over its appointment of Sarah Jeong to its editorial board, after it was revealed that Jeong has repeatedly made disparaging remarks about white people on social media.