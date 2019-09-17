September 17, 2019

MOSTLY, THEY DID IT TO THEMSELVES: Brett Kavanaugh Breaks the Democrats: Do Democrats not see what’s happening? No, they’re too blinded by hate: “The strained efforts by politicians and media outlets to insist that the absence of evidence against Kavanaugh amounts to an indictment of his conduct and character has split the Democratic Party, unified their opposition, energized Republican voters, and sacrificed the credibility of the left-leaning news outlets that dedicated themselves to the promotion of a perfidious narrative over the plain and simple truths of the case. It’s a testament to the impenetrability of the bubble in which they operate that Kavanaugh’s harshest critics don’t seem to recognize how badly this is going for them.”