September 18, 2019

MADURO’S NEW ECONOMIC POLICY: Venezuela Quietly Loosens Grip on Market, Tempering Economic Crisis. “The easing of controls is a risky move for a government that has publicly championed its state-led, socialist economic model as the country’s only salvation from greedy capitalists. But the measures are giving some life, even if limited, to the economy Mr. Maduro controls, despite a raft of U.S.-led financial sanctions and dozens of nations deeming his leadership illegitimate.”

A little bit of capitalism can pay for a whole lot of socialism, but the capitalists are always suckers in the end for thinking the controls won’t come back just as soon as the regime thinks it can get away with it.

(Classical reference in the headline.)